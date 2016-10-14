Login Register
Female thief fled from police ... to collect her methadone prescription

Janine Sallis from fartown tested positive for cocaine

Sainsbury's on Market Street

A woman caught stealing from a town centre store tried to flee from police because she needed to collect her methadone prescription.

Janine Sallis, of Dewhurst Road in Fartown, admitted to taking make-up brushes from Superdrug on September 9.

Kirklees magistrates heard that the 44-year-old entered the Princess Alexandra Walk store with a male co-accused.

He stole the brushes, valued at £21, before passing them to Sallis when they got outside.

She put these in her bag. However, the couple were stopped by police outside Sainsbury’s on Market Street.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said: “He struggled with the officers and she saw this as an opportunity and ran away.

“She was stopped trying to head out of the town centre and claimed she was running to the chemist to get her methadone.”

Sallis tested positive for the misuse of cocaine and opiates upon her arrest.

Magistrates fined her £120 and ordered her to pay £85 costs as well as £30 victim surcharge.

