A feminist society says it’s fine to go nude for charity.

The society at Huddersfield University have backed its sports teams who have stripped off to promote mental health awareness.

Society president Lucy Clarke said: “We’ve held some campaigns and talks on the campus and we’ve had so many different groups get involved.

“At one mental health workshop a lot of men turned up.

“Andy’s Man Club come in to talk and they are just amazing. Some guys from the university are involved so we wanted to campaign and raise money for them.

“We want to be inclusive. Feminism isn’t all about feminist campaigns - mental health affects men and women and we want to help anyone spread the word.”

The society has been working with the men’s sports teams at the university by organising a naked calendar to raise money for the men’s mental health charity Andy’s Man’s Club.

The team from Andy’s Man’s Club meet in the Union Gap at 7pm on Monday nights and they run a support group for local men dealing with mental health issues.

Lucy, a final year Product Design student, added: “The sports teams really embraced the idea, it was fun for them.

“It also helped spread the word about the group and mental health.

“Their slogan is #itsoktotalk and they do amazing work providing those who don’t normally have access to mental health resources with the help they need.”

The calendar is on sale at the Huddersfield University Students Union Shop, based at Student Central on the main campus, costing just £5.

The Society is further spreading the word of mental health and promoting hotlines for people to call if they’re victims of domestic violence.

They launched a sticker campaign and are working with town centre venues including Rhubarb, the Parish, Revolution and Rat and Ratchet.

In January they’re launching a tampon drive to raise awareness of period poverty.