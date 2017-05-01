Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A gleaming Ferrari is not a car you’d normally associate with off-roading.

And that’s certainly not what the driver of this super fast sports car worth tens of thousands of pounds could have intended when it ended up crashed in a field off New Hey Road in Outlane.

The blue car was spotted in the field yesterday and its journey off the road until it ploughed to a halt could clearly be seen by the flattened grass.

It must have been a bumpy ride too as the field is slightly below the level of the road and the front of the low profile car had been badly damaged by the impact.

It’s not even clear which direction the car had been travelling in when it left the road, but had probably come down through Outlane village before careering over the pavement, across undergrowth and smashing through a wooden fence.