Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Ferrari which ended up in a field in Outlane is thought to have been a press car – on a test drive by a journalist.

The blue Ferrari Spider has number plates associated with Ferrari’s UK press car – including the same number plate of a Ferrari former Top Gear star Jeremy Clarkson once drove.

Ferrari goes 'off-roading' in Outlane

The gleaming blue super fast sports car worth tens of thousands of pounds ended up crashed in a field off New Hey Road in Outlane at the weekend.

Its journey off the road until it ploughed to a halt could clearly be seen by the flattened grass.

It is thought to have been driven by a London-based journalist taking it on a test drive.

We asked Ferrari to comment but they said there were not able to pass comment on details of any Ferrari involved in an accident.