A Ferrari which ended up in a field in Outlane is thought to have been a press car – on a test drive by a journalist.
The blue Ferrari Spider has number plates associated with Ferrari’s UK press car – including the same number plate of a Ferrari former Top Gear star Jeremy Clarkson once drove.
Ferrari goes 'off-roading' in Outlane
The gleaming blue super fast sports car worth tens of thousands of pounds ended up crashed in a field off New Hey Road in Outlane at the weekend.
Its journey off the road until it ploughed to a halt could clearly be seen by the flattened grass.
It is thought to have been driven by a London-based journalist taking it on a test drive.
We asked Ferrari to comment but they said there were not able to pass comment on details of any Ferrari involved in an accident.