A charity is set to top off its record-breaking 30th year with a Christmas ball.

Kirkwood Hospice, based in Dalton, has seen a fantastic year of fundraising.

Its three regular fundraisers, including the Midnight Memory Walk, Colour Rush and Trail Run events, have raised a record amount of cash.

The memory walk alone attracted 1,200 participants who turned the town into a sea of orange and raised £110,000.

Other events so far this year have included the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, unveiling a special plaque to commemorate the anniversary back in June.

The same month the charity held the week-long Sunshine and Serenity Festival at the University of Huddersfield, which aimed to challenge misconceptions about hospices in an original and fun way.

Now the charity hopes to raise over £20,000 with its glittering Christmas Extravaganza.

The party for more than 200 people will take place at The Woodman Inn on December 8.

Attendees will be served a drinks reception, followed by a four-course meal, an auction, an array of entertainment and a DJ.

The hospice is now calling for local people and businesses to support the event by taking up sponsorship packages and offering auction lots.

Kate Leadbeater, the charity’s partnership development manager, said: “We wanted to do something truly special to mark three decades.

“We’ve held lots of amazing events throughout our 30th year.

“This one will be another real celebration just before Christmas, where people can let their hair down and thoroughly enjoy themselves.

“We’ve got a few surprises up our sleeves too — we can’t wait to see our guests’ faces!”

Kirkwood Hospice has been providing outstanding care for local people living with life-limiting illnesses in Kirklees since 1987.

In the last 30 years, the hospice has supported over 25,000 patients, families and loved ones, free of charge.

It costs around £7 million each year to offer these services and the hospice relies heavily on the generosity of the local community.

Tickets for the ball cost £95 per person, including the gourmet meal, while sponsorship packages start at £150.

They can be purchased in tables of 10.

Anyone who wishes to buy a ticket, become a sponsor or offer an auction prize can contact Kate Leadbeater on 07764 165375.

Alternatively then can email kate.leadbeater@kirkwoodhospice.co.uk.