Huddersfield’s principal shopping centre has reported a “good” level of festive trading – despite a shortage of Christmas cheer for the wider retail sector.

Jonathan Hardy, manager of the Kingsgate centre, said: “We have had a good run-up to Christmas and that has continued this week.”

Mr Hardy said shoppers had benefited from a “long” week – with Christmas Day falling on Monday – in which to do their Christmas shopping.

“A long week has given people time to do all the shopping they want to do without too much rush,” he said.

“We are delighted with the amount of customers we have had this year. It is on a par – or better – than last year.”

Kingsgate will close at 4.30pm on Christmas Eve in keeping with the Sunday trading laws restricting the centre to six hours opening on Sundays.

Mr Hardy said the centre had been given a boost with the arrival of toy store The Entertainer in good time for Christmas – although the store will be closed on Christmas Eve due to its owner’s Christian beliefs.

“We have had really good feedback to getting a toy shop in here again,” he said. “It’s a fantastic acquisition for the scheme and they are a really positive bunch.”

Mr Hardy said the centre was fully let and looking forward to a positive 2018.

In contrast, research by insolvency firm Begbies Traynor showed that the retail sector across Yorkshire was facing “widespread challenges” as the year draws to a close.

It said 3,011 UK retailers in Yorkshire were showing signs of “significant” financial distress – a 20% increase compared to a year ago when the figure stood at 2,449.

The figures were in line with the national picture which showed 43,677 UK retailers showing signs of “significant” financial distress, an increase of 22% year-on-year.

Data from the British Retail Consortium showed online sales rose by 6.5% during November against a 3% fall in non-food sales in stores.

Julian Pitts, regional managing partner for Begbies Traynor in Yorkshire, said: “With Christmas Day just around the corner, retailers have all but run out of time to turn around their ailing fortunes after a particularly disappointing few weeks of trading following the apparent success of Black Friday at the end of November.”

He said UK retailers were now in the middle of a “perfect storm” – with a rise in interest rates, higher inflation, falling real wages, reduced credit availability and increasing Brexit uncertainty all combining to put unprecedented strain on household budgets.

Companies experiencing “significant” problems are those with minor county court judgements filed against them or those seeing a sustained or marked deterioration in key financial measures such as profits and net worth.