The fiancée of notorious prison hardman Charles Bronson will be present at an auction of his surrealist art in Huddersfield tonight (Mon).

Former soap star Paula Williamson will join auctioneer Collin Hufton at Colne Valley Auctions in Lockwood when three drawings go under the hammer.

And she will be accompanied by a film crew as they make a documentary on Bronson’s life and times behind bars.

The 64-year-old has spent most of his adult years in various prisons following a conviction in 1974 for armed robbery. He is currently incarcerated at HMP Wakefield.

For some years Bronson has been painting and drawing strange, surrealistic pieces of art. In 2014 he changed his name to Charles Salvador in a nod to the Spanish painter Salvador Dali.

Three drawings are being auctioned this evening by Mr Hufton. They include a piece entitled Birdman, to which Bronson has added a message exhorting his release. Money raised will go to the Newcastle-based charity Families in Care.

Mr Hufton said the drawings will come up in the final quarter of the two-hour auction.

“There has been a lot of interest in them from all over the UK, and from art collectors and crime buffs.”

Bronson proposed to Ms Williamson, an actress who formerly featured in Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks, on Valentine’s Day this year. Previously he was married to Fatima Saira Rehman and, before that, to first wife Irene. They divorced in 1977.

The auction of all three pieces can be watched live online from 6.30pm via the site www.easyliveauction.com