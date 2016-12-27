Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dance group held its sixth anniversary showcase – with 98 children performing for a sell-out audience at Salendine Nook High School .

Fidget Feet, which holds classes in street dance styles such as break dancing and hip hop, also presented awards to outstanding youngsters. They included the Student of the Year Award, which went to 13-year-old Cam Howe, of Dalton , who was recognised for taking part in competitions throughout the year.

Some of the dads who did their own dance routine to raise money about £400 for the youngsters. The sale of buns and drinks helped boost the total raised to almost £1,000. There were also performances by Londoner Jim Fox, known as Beatbox, and Kerim Peerthy, of Marsh , who performs under the name Special K.

Lauren Haywood, who runs the group, said: “It was a big celebration of the year.” The group holds classes at various venues in the town and will hold auditions on January 8 for its 2017 competition crews. Go to bgirlfidget.wixsite.com