Cinema-goers have raised more than £1,000 for Huddersfield’s Welcome Centre .

Ken Loach’s BAFTA-nominated film I, Daniel Blake, was shown by local community cinemas the Electric Theatre Cinema in Marsden, the Red and Green Club in Milnsbridge and the Dolly Shot Pop Up Picture House, which plays at various venues. Audience members paid what they could afford for their tickets and collections were held at the same time.

Zana Wood, co-director at the Electric Theatre Cinema, said: “We cannot believe the success of the venture. We knew it would be a popular film, but audience numbers exceeded all our expectations. Dolly Shot Pop Up Picture House sold out early, the Red and Green Club had about 40 in the audience and we packed about 80 people in and still had to turn many away!”

Caroline Wood, of Dolly Shot, and Suzi Tibbetts, from Electric Theatre, presented the money to Emma Greenough, of the Welcome Centre. There will be another screening of the film at 7.30pm on Saturday, February 4, at Marsden Bandroom to raise more cash for the Welcome Centre.

It tells the tale of a joiner who, after suffering a heart attack, faces the bureaucracy affecting people trying to deal with the welfare system, charting his fight for justice and developing friendship with a single mother who faces similar hardship.