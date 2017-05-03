Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Britons could be throwing away millions of pounds if they fail to cash in their old £5 notes this week.

The old paper fiver ceases to be legal tender after Friday so now is a good time to spend or swap them before they become waste paper.

Some retailers and banks may still accept the old £5 note, bearing the image of the engineer George Stephenson or the philanthropist Elizabeth Fry on the reverse side.

But from Saturday they will be perfectly within their rights to refuse them.

The plastic fiver, with an image of Winston Churchill on the reverse side, came into circulation in October.

It is supposed to be more durable and harder to forge.

It’s May 6 and I’ve got a stack of useless paper £5 notes. What do I do?

Your local bank may swap them but they may send you away disappointed.

However, one place that will ALWAYS swap them for in-date currency is the Bank of England.

The Bank’s public counter is open Monday to Friday (9am to 4pm).

It’s on Threadneedle Street in central London which is a schlep – but if you have a bunch of old fivers there aren’t many alternatives.

Let’s Save HRI is accepting old £5 notes towards its legal fighting fund against the closure of HRI’s A&E.

For more details search ‘Let’s Save HRI’ on Facebook.