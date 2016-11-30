The video will start in 8 Cancel

Crowds gathered to watch a TV chef and famous DJ at Huddersfield train station.

Star cook Tony Singh and Shaun Keaveny from BBC6 Music came to town to present a project in co-operation with Transpennine Express.

Over the past three months the two celebrities have been mentoring individuals from the north who applied to take part in the train operator’s ‘Where Next’ project.

Tony, star of The Incredible Spice Men, worked with bacon producer Mark Reynolds and pizza pioneer Antonio Curiale.

Together they cooked a special pizzolo pizza to serve to rail passengers in the train station.

Shaun, who also does the Sky 1 voiceovers, helped up-and-coming broadcasters to find their feet in the competitive media world.

Artist Julia Bickerstaff also took part, passing on her wisdom to up-and-coming painters to produce rail inspired work.

Tony said: “We’ve got all these people with fantastic products. Where they got help from me was on the business side.

“I was interested to see what they were doing and I learned as much from them as they did from me.

“I think this is a really great project. Anything that nurtures home grown talent is brilliant.”

Shaun said: “I hope I’ve been some use to my mentors and I can help them get a foothold in the industry.

“Any leg-up we can give to people in the north is great.”