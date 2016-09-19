Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Find out the crime rate that Huddersfield University students face?

Huddersfield is ranked midway in Yorkshire universities with Bradford the worst

Huddersfield University.

New data on crimes committed against students at Huddersfield University have been revealed today in a nationwide survey.

Compiled from official police data, TheCompleteUniversityGuide.co.uk ranking gives the most authoritative picture possible of the crime rates for the most common offences affecting students at almost 130 universities and other higher education institutions in England and Wales.

And the figures are released as universities nationwide stage open days to attract students on their courses next year.

It uses three offences: burglary, robbery and violence and sexual crimes.

Universities are then ranked on the cumulative rate of all three crimes occurring over 12 months in those areas where students live in term-time.

Huddersfield is ranked sixth out of Yorkshire universities with a total of 39.74 annual reported incidents per thousand residents from July 2015 to June 2016.

On burglary it scores 10.57, Robbery just 1.05 – one of the lowest scores – and violence and sexual offences 28.12.

York University students face by far the lowest levels of crime in Yorkshire and the Humber – in fact the lowest nationwide – with Sheffield University in second place and Leeds Trinity University a distant third.

Students at Bradford University are exposed to the highest levels of crime in the region, again by a significant margin, with the Leeds College of Art and Leeds Beckett University in second and third place respectively.

Sir Patrick Stewart visits Huddersfield University
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

Bradford University is fifth top nationwide in the Top Ten for crime rates in student-populated areas.

In the ranking of 10 regions across England and Wales, Yorkshire and the Humber has the third highest levels of relevant crime, behind the North East and North West respectively

Huddersfield Freshers Week 2016: Ultimate guide to student nights out

For this year, TheCompleteUniversityGuide.co.uk has significantly revised its methodology so that comparisons with earlier years are not significant.

They no longer relate to areas within three miles of the designated main campus. Instead, they are derived from the term-time addresses given by students themselves.

As official data for crimes affecting students are not available and universities do not publish any data on a comparable basis, the figures relate to all crimes within the three categories.

VIEW GALLERY

They are not a direct measure of these crimes against students.

Dr Bernard Kingston, principal author of TheCompleteUniversityGuide.co.uk, said: “In contrast with the United States where the Clery Act requires universities in receipt of federal funds to disclose campus crime statistics, UK universities do not have to collect and publish data for crimes against students on and near their campuses.

“Regrettably, in the UK, universities are either unable or unwilling to disclose the rates of crime directly affecting their students on campus, let alone off campus, a matter of considerable interest to potential applicants and their parents

“Our data accurately reflect the levels of crime of greatest relevance to students in the streets where they live while studying at university.

“They provide information that is not available to students from their prospective choices of university and which, alongside other advice, assist them to make informed decisions about where to live and study.

“We have refined our methodology to reflect the level of crime where students live while studying. This is fairer to universities in city centres or with multiple campuses.”

Today's top stories

Sad words from Sami's mum There's a new kid coming to town Council to clear up tip mess Town centre arrest
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Huddersfield Freshers Week 2016: Ultimate guide to student nights out

You're only a Fresher once - enjoy it!

Journalism graduate Jessica Bullock spent three years in Huddersfield and offers her guide to Freshers' Week events and party venues.

Related Tags

In The News
Education
Crime
Schools
Organisations
University of Huddersfield

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Huddersfield town centre
    Man wrestled to ground in Huddersfield town centre
  2. Holmfirth
    Mum of teenager Sami Achour killed in moors crash tragedy speaks of her loss
  3. Kingsgate
    Toys 'R' Us to open store in Huddersfield
  4. Crosland Moor
    Armed police train their weapons on suspect during raid on house in Crosland Moor
  5. Holmfirth
    Teen driver Harriett Haigh's recklessness caused death tragedy on moors above Holmfirth

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent