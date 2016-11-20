Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Greenpeace activists from Huddersfield campaigned outside Currys in opposition to Europe’s biggest engineering company Siemens’ involvement in building destructive mega dams in the Amazon rainforest.

Currys is an outlet for Siemens products and 42 new dams are planned in the Tapajos Basin, one of the most biodiverse natural environments on the planet. Greenpeace says the dams will potentially wipe out rare species endemic to the area.

The area is also home to the Munduruku, indigenous people who asked Greenpeace to help them protect their lands from the planned destruction.

(Photo: Huddersfield Daily Examiner)

Jeff Rice, a Greenpeace activist campaigning outside the store, said: “We can’t allow this spectacular rainforest and all the people and wildlife that depend upon it to be washed away for the sake of building dams when we see the destruction previous dams in the Amazon have caused.

“Despite their clean, green reputation, Siemens have been involved in nearly all the dam projects in Brazil. They’re a key player in getting new dams built, and if they refuse to take part, that would be a huge step towards saving the heart of the Amazon.”

The activists set up outside the store with a banner reading ‘Stop Siemens destroying the Amazon’ and information about the company’s activities in Brazil and what new mega-dams will destroy.

Mr Rice added: “A lot of Siemens’ customers consider the environment when they’re choosing new products. We think it’s important they get the full picture of Siemens’ impact on the Amazon, as well as the information Siemens choose to promote.”