Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield mum who lost her 10-year-old son to carbon monoxide poisoning has given her backing to a new campaign in West Yorkshire to make carbon monoxide alarms as cheap as possible.

Stacey Rodgers was 27 when her son Dominic died in February 2004 after the invisible and odourless gas seeped through brickwork from a neighbour’s faulty boiler into his bedroom while he was sleeping at his home on Spaines Road in Fartown.

The grieving mum decided to raise awareness from her tragedy and founded

The Dominic Rodgers Trust, a charity which has worked across Yorkshire and the UK to improve awareness of the dangers of carbon monoxide, and encourages people to use life-saving carbon monoxide alarms.

Now the Trust has announced the launch of its new Christmas campaign in West Yorkshire with reduced price alarms being offered on the reverse of bus tickets on First buses across Huddersfield, Halifax, and Leeds this month.

The Trust has teamed up with Safelincs, a leading retailer of fire safety and carbon monoxide alarms, to offer travellers 10% off an alarm, meaning commuters can protect themselves and their family from only £10.90

Huddersfield safety campaigner Stacey Rodgers welcomes new laws on carbon monoxide alarms

Harry Dewick-Eisele, managing director of Safelincs, said “We are very pleased to be able to support the Dominic Rodgers Trust in spreading the word about the dangers of CO poisoning.”

Stacey said “We have come a long way since the day I decided to start campaigning after the death of Dominic.

“We have had a lot of support throughout the gas industry in making our campaigns successful. We are always looking for new ways to raise awareness, and we’re really pleased to be reaching out to almost 1.5 million people using their bus tickets.

“I didn’t think it would be possible at first but we were able to with the help of Northern Gas Networks which had set up the Community Promises Fund to support local projects.”

Tom Bell, head of social strategy for Northern Gas Networks, said: “The Dominic Rodgers Trust carries out extremely valuable work in ensuring the safety message reaches as many people as possible and through the Community Promises Fund grant we’re delighted to be able to help the Trust continue its activities.”

“The bus ticket campaign is a brilliant way of getting the message across to a huge audience, and we look forward to seeing the project succeed.”

Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman, who chairs the Dominic Rodgers Trust and co-chairs the All Party Parliamentary Carbon Monoxide Group, said: “Stacey and the Trust work tirelessly to raise awareness of this deadly gas. Carbon monoxide alarms save lives, and I hope passengers take advantage of the offer on the back of their bus tickets and ensure they’re protected.”