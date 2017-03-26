Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bus passengers can now claim back the cost of a taxi if their service is more than 20 minutes late.

That’s the pledge of bosses of three firms behind a new customer service drive, dubbed Bus 18.

The county’s major bus operators Arriva Yorkshire, First West Yorkshire and Transdev have said passengers who are unhappy with their bus journey can claim back a free travel voucher.

Customers can also now call a taxi and claim the cost back if their last bus doesn’t arrive within 20 minutes of the scheduled time.

The bus firms have also pledged to invest in more eco-friendly vehicles.

West Yorkshire Combined Authority chairman Clr Keith Wakefield said: “Last year’s countywide consultation showed that people had a number of concerns about local buses, including their punctuality and reliability, levels of customer care, changes to routes and timetables, value-for-money and ticketing.

“I am pleased to see commitments to overcome these issues, combating the costs of congestion on our local economy and improving local air quality being made through Bus 18.”

Alex Hornby, chief executive officer at Transdev said: “This is a fresh opportunity for us and our fellow operators to improve the local bus system with a range of important and effective quick wins, which will make bus travel better for the people of West Yorkshire, and should enable further growth in our local economy.”