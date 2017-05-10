Did your MP keep their election campaign promises?

See the damage done after Audi crashes into van

This Almondbury house has been empty for years sa

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Fidget Spinner – originally designed as a stress relief gadget – have become so popular among kids that schools are banning them.

Although the devices are banned in an increasing number of schools your children can still have fun with them anywhere else.

And they are believed to beneficial for children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and ASD (autism spectrum disorder) .

They cost between £1 and £15.99 but Toys R Us is offering a free Fidget Spinner via money and consumer advice website TopCasback.

If you join TopCashback the service will credit your account with cash to cover the £2.99 toy and up to £6 for delivery.

The offer is on until May 21.

Here’s how to claim yours.

1) Sign up to TopCashback.co.uk for free.

2) Find the Fidget Spinner Toys R Us deal for new members on the offer, and click through to Toys R Us to make a purchase up to the value of £6 (including delivery).

3) 100% cashback up to the value of £6 cashback will then track in members’ accounts within seven working days and will become payable to transfer into bank accounts approximately 14 days after the order date.

The small print

- The £6 cashback at Toys R Us deal is only available for new members with no previous purchases or cashback through TopCashback

- People who spend less than £6 will receive 100% cashback up to £6 e.g. those who spend £1.99 will only receive £1.99 cashback and so on

- If an order is more than £6, members will receive a maximum of £6 cashback

- If the member spends £2.99 on the Fidget Spinner and £2.95 on delivery, that member will receive £6 cashback in their account

- The offer is available to new members from Monday 8 May and the offer end date is 21/05/2017 23:59.

- The offer is limited to 5,000 redemptions on a first come first served basis

- Cashback earned from this offer will only be available for pay-out via BACS payment