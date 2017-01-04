Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield students have been urged to make a new year’s resolution to get their finances in shape for 2017.

The Student Loans Company (SLC), which last year processed 1.8m applications and paid out £7.1bn in maintenance loans and grants, has come up with some tips to help new and returning students make the application process as smooth as possible.

New students starting at universities or colleges this year are urged to make an early start on finding out what funding could be available to them by going to gov.uk/studentfinance or studentfinancewales.co.uk.

Students may be eligible for a maintenance loan to pay rent and bills depending on household income, where they live and where they study.

Students filling in the online application form will be asked for their National Insurance number and passport details. Returning students whose personal details or family circumstances have changed since last year, should get the details together before submitting their application.

SLC director Derek Ross said: “We are expecting to process almost 2m applications next year, so it makes sense to get your application in early. Even if you don’t have a place on a confirmed place on a course you can still apply for funding when the service opens early next year.”