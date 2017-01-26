Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The owner of a pizza takeaway business in Dewsbury has been convicted of fly tipping 18 bags of waste and told to pay more than £2,700 in fines and costs.

Raja Faisel Aziz, who runs Rajas in Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe, was found guilty of three waste offences including fly tipping waste at Bradbury Street, Ravensthorpe.

A court heard he had been convicted previously of a similar offence in 2013.

His business was identified as the source of the waste through evidence found in the 18 bags of waste dumped at the site.

Aziz, of Highfield Gardens, Bradford, was also found guilty of not providing trade waste disposal documents and for not having a bin to suitably contain his waste or plans in place for it to be disposed of. This meant there were bags of rubbish dumped in the rear yard of his business that were accessible to vermin.

Aziz was fined £2,000, and made to pay a victim surcharge of £120 and £638.61 costs.

The case was heard at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in Huddersfield.