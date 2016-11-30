Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A broke man who stole a Frozen doll from a toy shop has been fined.

Philip Thompson admitted to the theft at Toys R Us in Birstall retail park.

The 39-year-old was seen entering the store on September 10 with another male.

They caught the attention of a security officer as they walked quickly around the store, making their way to the dolls section.

Thompson picked up the Disney character, put it his bag and left the shop.

He was detained outside and told police: “I did it for a bit of money, I’m skint.”

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, told Kirklees magistrates that her client was on benefits and struggled with a drinking problem.

She explained: “He suffered a significant injury to his shoulder and had resorted to drinking.

“This led to the loss of his employment and an addiction to alcohol in order to dull the difficulties he’s having.”

Magistrates fined Thompson, of Laisteridge Lane in Bradford, £40.

He also has to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.