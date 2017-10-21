Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fire broke out under the floor of a Calderdale home this morning.

The blaze took hold in a property on Otter Lee Lane in Sowerby Bridge in the early hours of the morning.

Fortunately, the residents were able to exit the house without injury before the fire brigade arrived.

Watch commander Mark Jones, who works at Halifax Fire Station, said: “We received a call at 12.39am today [Saturday].

“The fire was in a domestic property on Otter Lee Lane near Mill Bank.

“It was a small fire under the flooring in a first floor room.

“Two firefighters used one breathing apparatus and a hose reel, as well as positive pressure ventilation to clear the smoke.”

One of the firefighters had came from Mytholmroyd Fire Station.