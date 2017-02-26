Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fire at a disused church in Batley is thought to have been started deliberately.

Firefighters attended the blaze at the former Spiritualist Church at around 9pm on Saturday.

Some of the wooden joists to the first floor of the Bradford Road building, currently being renovated, had caught on fire.

These will now need to be replaced.

Two fire crews used a tall ladder, breathing apparatuses and a hose reel to extinguish the flames.

A spokesman from Dewsbury Fire Station said it is thought that the fire was started deliberately by lighting some paper or similar material.

He added that there were a lot of disused needles inside the building.

Firefighters were at the scene for an hour and police have been informed about the incident.