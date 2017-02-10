Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters were called to Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax after a blaze started in one of the labs.

Machinery used to sterilise equipment in the hospital’s endoscopy unit were on fire when crews were called to the scene at 6.20am this morning (Friday).

Watch commander Ryan Tetlaw, of Halifax Fire Station, said the laboratory was “totally smoke-logged” when they arrived on the scene.

No-one was injured as the part of the building was unoccupied except for two security staff at the time.

Two appliances from Huddersfield attended the incident, along with crews from Rastrick , Halifax and Illingworth.

Fire investigators are at the scene today to rule out any suspicious circumstances.

Mr Tetlaw added: “The fire was in a part of the hospital that only operates in working hours, so no patients were at risk.”