Firefighters had a busy New Year’s Eve as a number of homes caught alight amid the revellery.

While most of us rested up or partied, crews from Huddersfield and Dewsbury had a heavy workload attending numerous incidents on December 31 and into New Year’s Day.

At 9.10am yesterday Huddersfield crews were called to a house on Moss Street at Newsome after a candle was knocked over.

Flames took hold in the lounge of the home and after attempting but failing to extinguish it themselves, the occupants evacuated and called the fire service.

At 12:15 Huddersfield pumps attended a fire at Kirkstone Avenue at Dalton after a woman fell asleep after she had put a pan on the hob.

Officers were forced to break the door down as she could not be woken despite the noise of the alarm going off, neighbours ringing her or the fire crews banging on the door.

The fire was put out and the woman, who woke when her door was put through, was not injured.

At 3.30pm another cooking accident happened at Church Street, Paddock, after bags and clothing left on top of a hob were set alight after the woman occupant unknowingly turned it on as she switched on the oven below.

The occupant was not injured.

At 4.20pm fire ripped through three wooden sheds on Radcliffe Road between Wellhouse and Slaithwaite.

The road was shut for several hours as crews tackled a serious blaze and cooled LPG cylinders at the scene.

At about 1.30am crews from Dewsbury attended a suspicious car fire in Ravensthorpe.

A Ford S-Max vehicle in a driveway at Broomer Street was set alight.

Police are investigating.

At 6.17am they were called to the Royal Hotel at Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe after a chip pan set fire to the flat above the pub.

Some of the occupants had fallen asleep and forgotten the pan.

The fire caused serious damage to the kitchen but no one was injured.