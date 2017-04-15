Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Co-op shop destroyed by fire at a filling station will reopen its doors later this month.

The rebuilt store run by Central England Co-operative will open the doors at the Birchencliffe petrol station at 10am on Friday, April 21.

The former store which was left badly damaged by a fire last summer.

Customers and members have still been able to buy fuel and groceries out of a temporary kiosk while the rebuilding work was taking place.

The new-look site will sell hot food for the first time.

Halifax Road store manager Andrew Bates said: “There will be a great buzz on opening day and to celebrate the food store re-launch we will have plenty of special opening offers, we will be talking to customers about membership and how we can support in the local community.”

“We look forward to seeing you there.”

The store’s full title is Halifax Road Co-operative Petrol Filling Station and will be open 24 hours a day.