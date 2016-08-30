Fire fighters save four newborn kittens from Dewsbury house fire

Newborn kittens rescued from bungalow fire in Chickenley, Dewsbury (photo courtesy of Andy Noonan/Genna Kent)

A total of 36 lives were saved after a bungalow in Dewsbury caught fire.

But far from a huge family living in a cramped home, the lives belonged to four adorable kittens.

The newborns were rescued from the house in Chickenley after a fire started on Monday.

A picture of the terrified tiny creatures, who appear just a few days old, was posted on Twitter by fire fighter Andy Noonan, who said “36 lives (4 kittens) saved from a house fire in Chickenley by Dewsbury, Ossett and Morley crews”.

Thankfully, no human occupants were injured in the fire either.

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service confirmed the fire.

A spokesperson said: “We were called at 3pm on Monday, August 29 to reports of a fire at a bungalow in Chickenley.

“Three appliances attended. The fire was put out and crews saved four kittens in the property.

“No one else was hurt in the incident.”