Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burglars are thought to have started a fire which badly damaged a bungalow in Batley.

The house on Manor Way in Staincliffe was attended by police and fire crews shortly before 5am this morning (Thursday) following reports of a fire at the back.

A firefighter from Dewsbury Fire Station said the back bedroom had been “totally gutted” by the flames, although no-one was in the property at the time.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police are investigating a burglary at an address on Manor Way in Batley.

“During the incident, the suspects are believed to have set fire to the property causing damage to the kitchen and bedroom area. An investigation is currently underway.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Kirklees CID via 101, quoting reference number 13160756900.