Fire at Honley home after UNPLUGGED tumble dryer bursts into flames

A couple got a shock when they left their home in Honley – and came back to find their tumble dryer had burst into flames.

Firefighters were called to the house in Westcroft at 1.25pm on Monday.

Andy Wooler, watch commander at Huddersfield Fire Station, said: “The tumble dryer had been unplugged before they left the house, however, the clothes have overheated inside the dryer and started smouldering.

“Fortunately, their neighbours have heard the smoke alarms going off and have contacted the emergency services.”

Two crews from Huddersfield arrived to find smoke damage and burns to the carpet.

Mr Wooler added: “When the couple came home they found smoke pouring out of the bedroom window.

Westcroft in Honley.

“I would like to warn people with tumble dryers to check their filters and that their smoke detectors are working properly.

“They could have lost the top floor otherwise.”

Fire crews cleared the smoke and had dealt with the blaze by 2.30pm.

In February it was revealed that dryers are now the second most common cause of house fires.

Three people have died and 300 injured by dryer blazes in recent years.

In June widower Michael Langstreth, 60, of Mirfield, lost his pet cat in a fire started by his tumble dryer.

His kitchen was gutted and friends and neighbours rallied round to carry out repairs so that he could sell the house and move on.