Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fire that killed a bedridden pensioner may have been started by a match provided by her carer, an inquest heard.

Pauline Taylor, a heavy smoker, tragically died in her Primrose Hill flat on May 30, 2015.

An inquest into the 74-year-old’s death at Bradford Coroner’s Court heard today (Tuesday) that the blaze likely started with either a smouldering cigarette or a lit match.

The inquest also heard that flammable materials, such as an air mattress, a polyurethane cover on a sprung mattress, magazines by her bedside, the remaining box of matches placed in her lap and even her cotton nightdress, likely accelerated the fire.

Fire investigator Gary Asquith told the court it was ‘more likely’ that the match caused the fire but he ‘cannot rule out a cigarette’ as the source.

The mum-of-three, a retired auxiliary nurse who was unable to walk, had daily carers and was also cared for by her large family.

The inquest previously heard that in a phone call just hours before her death, Ms Taylor said that her carer had bought her matches after her usual safety lighter had broken.

Giving evidence at the inquest yesterday (Monday), Debbie Farmer, one of her daughters, said: “I said to her that I wasn’t happy that the carer bought her matches and I would sort it out the next day.”

Assistant coroner Mary Burke asked: “Did you think that she would have difficulty using the matches?”

Debbie, 52, replied: “Probably, because she was so frail.”

The inquest continues.