Fire-ravaged charity Shabang! in plea for children's books

An arts centre damaged by fire is appealing for donations for children’s books.

Shabang, based at The Watershed in Bridge Street, Slaithwaite has been forced to bin more than 200 books which have been collected in the 10 years since it began.

The fire, believed to have been caused by an electrical fault in a cellar, broke out on August 23 and has forced the centre to close for a major refurbishment.

The charity, which supports children with special needs, is imminently finding temporary accommodation but is keen to get their replenish their resources for when they do get set up.

Shabang founder Kim Reuter said: “All our books are smoke damaged and unsuitable.

“We had a book case full of sensory books for children with special needs, mainly fabric books.

“Children put them in their mouths and so we’ve just had to throw them out.

“We also had a huge mix of other books for all ages.

“The books we did have had been built up over 10 years and clearly they don’t last forever as they are well used but we gradually replaced them and had families donating sets of books etc.

“It’s a real blow to have to lose them all at once.”

The charity is appealing for good quality children’s books for ‘early readers’ up to primary school age.

And the appeal has already been given a huge boost thanks to an anonymous donation on Twitter.

Kim posted on Twitter about the loss of the charities books.

She added: “Someone sent us an Amazon voucher for £150 to buy some books. I was absolutely gob smacked.

“It doesn’t say the name just the Twitter handle but we are incredibly grateful.”

She said a number of other people had also responded.

“I think seeing books damaged and knowing they will help local families has struck a cord with people,” Kim added.

Shabang is hoping to have temporary premises where the public can donate books very soon.

In the meantime if you wish to notify Shabang you wish to donate email info@shabang.org.uk or go to their Facebook Page www.facebook.com/ShabangHuddersfield