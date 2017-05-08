Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Do you have the skills to promote the fire service?

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service is set to advertise for a head of communications.

The job will be to lead the communication and public relations of the brigade, lead on the delivery of crisis communications management in the event of difficult and challenging situations and to protect the reputation of the organisation.

The job will go to the Fire Authority’s Executive Committee on May 15 for approval.

It will be likely the job will come with a salary range of £48,108 to £50,700.

The need for the position came after a peer review found the need to improve communications and develop a communications strategy.

