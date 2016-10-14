Login Register
Fire service tackle chimney blaze at Sair Inn just days after death of landlord Ron Crabtree

  • Updated
  • By

No-one was injured in the fire

Chimney fire at The Sair Inn, less than a week after the death of landlord Ron Crabtree

Fire fighters were called to The Sair Inn to tackle a blaze just days after the death of its legendary landlord.

Crews attended the fire at the Linthwaite tavern shortly before 9pm on Thursday evening after fire struck the building’s chimneys.

No-one was hurt in the blaze, which came four days after landlord Ron Crabtree died after battling cancer on Sunday.

Tributes came pouring in for Ron as news broke of his passing this week.

Date set for funeral of Sair Inn legend Ron Crabtree

His funeral has been set for 2pm at Huddersfield Crematorium on Tuesday, October 25.

Crew Commander Stewart Warman, of Slaithwaite Fire Station, said the chimney caught fire due to not being swept for a long time before a fire was lit.

He said: “Over the summer, they can get clogged up and birds can nest in there. It’s important to make sure it’s swept before lighting it again as it gets colder.”

Chimney fire at The Sair Inn on Thursday night
