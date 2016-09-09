Login Register
Fire services attend blaze in Thornton Lodge after smoke seeped through to neighbours' home

  • Updated
  • By

No-one was in the property at the time

House fire at 34, Moorbottom Road, Thornton Lodge, Huddersfield.

Neighbours in Thornton Lodge alerted fire crews after smoke from a blaze next door seeped into their home.

A fire at the house in Moorbottom Road was “well alight” when fire crews arrived.

Firefighters from Huddersfield were called to the blaze at 3.30am on Friday morning.

Crews said the flames were contained to the ground floor. The house was empty at the time.

Watch commander Andy Wooler, of Huddersfield Fire Station, said: “It was very lucky we got there in good time before the fire spread to the surrounding houses. The property was on a terraced row backing onto other houses.”

Fire investigation officers remained at the scene on Friday morning to determine the cause of the fire.

Mr Wooler added: “The fire seemed to have started behind the front door, which crews had to break down to get in.

“The fire was all the way up the staircase and had burned a hole in the floor.”

