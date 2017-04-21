Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fire services were called to four blazes in Dewsbury last night - three of which were at derelict buildings.

A crew attended a derelict building on Pepperoyd Street in Eastborough at 7.30pm.

Four fire engines and an aerial appliance were at the scene through the night bringing the fire under control and ensuring it didn’t flare up again.

No one was injured and fire investigators will be visiting the scene today to inspect and possible cause.

At the same time, crews from four West Yorkshire stations were tackling a fire at derelict McKinnons Mill in Wakefield Road, Dewsbury .

This is believed to be the second fire at the former mill within 24 hours.

Dewsbury firefighters also attended Batley Park where some trees had been set on fire - again no-one was injured.

They were also called to Heckmondwike Road in Dewsbury Moor where another derelict building was on fire. The house was boarded up and crews found evidence of activity inside where the fire may have been started. Two fire engines were at the scene and the crew were there for at least three hours. Again, no-one was injured.