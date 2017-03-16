Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fire services attended a unit near Huddersfield Retail Park after a blaze ripped through a laundry overnight.

The building on Beck Road in Birkby was left “smouldering through the night” with machines and stock inside “completely destroyed” by the fire.

A crew from Huddersfield Fire Station attended the scene at 5.15am this morning (Thursday) after staff turned up.

The blaze was brought under control within two hours and fire investigators were at the scene this morning. It is not thought there are any suspicious circumstances.

Crew Commander Mark Hurd said: “We had to gain entry into the two units either side, which had been smoke-logged. We think the fire started last night and has been burning through the night.”

Nobody was in the building at the time and the building itself remains intact.