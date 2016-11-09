The video will start in 8 Cancel

Rescue services are urging residents to check in on elderly neighbours who are more vulnerable to fire risks.

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service are relaunching their Cherished campaign this winter which aims to encourage the public to look after the elderly.

The campaign was first launched last year, prompted by an increase in fire-related deaths involving older people in West Yorkshire.

Statistics show that firefighters attended more than 200 accidental fires at the homes of older people each year for the past five years.

The top causes for fires in older residents’ homes are cooking, electrics and smoking, the latter being the biggest cause of fatal fires.

The service also revealed that three quarters of elderly residents who had a fire in their home lived alone.

They released a video asking people to pledge to check in on three elderly neighbours, friends or relatives living alone this winter, using the slogan “kindness in a cuppa.”

Fire safety manager Chris Kirby said: “We would hope that your support can be offered through a friendly visit and a chat with a cuppa and while you spend a little time with those you choose to visit, consider if there are any issues within the home that they may need help with.”