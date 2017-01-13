Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A strange sight was spotted over the skies of Huddersfield by Examiner reader Abbey Shaw may have come from outer space.

The 22-year-old is convinced it’s some kind of fireball – or something weirder.

We showed the footage to Robert Williams, chairman of Huddersfield Astronomical Society, who said: “This object is likely to have been one of two possibles – a piece of ‘space junk’ from a broken satellite etc that has returned to Earth and burned up as it travelled through the atmosphere.

“Or it could be a piece of space rock no bigger than a marble that again burned up as it re-entered the atmosphere. Both of these events happen unpredictably.”

Abbey, who works at the University of Huddersfield’s IT department, said before Robert saw the footage: “I don’t have a clue what it is. It looks like some sort of fireball. I do not think for one minute that it is a plane!

“Everyone at work agrees with me too. You can tell by the speed that it is travelling at. It was coming down over Newsome area, lasted for about 15 seconds and then totally disappeared.”

Abbey, of Crosland Moor, took the photo at 8am on Wednesday.