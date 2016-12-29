Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters from across West Yorkshire attended a suspicious barn fire in Lepton in the small hours of this morning (Thursday).

Crews from Huddersfield Fire Station were alerted to the blaze at Cop Ridings Farm on Chimney Lane, shortly after midnight.

No-one was injured in the fire, although a herd of cows had to be evacuated out of the barn.

Police said the blaze was being investigated as a suspected arson.

Eight pumps attended the fire, including crews from Rastrick , Cleckheaton , Meltham , Mirfield and Dewsbury .

(Photo: Kirklees Rural Police)

A crew member from Huddersfield said the team managed to get the flames under control fairly quickly and was under control within hours.

He said: “The fire is still burning but is under control.

“It is being left to burn out naturally as the farmer would rather have burnt hay bales than soaking wet ones.”

(Photo: Kirklees Rural Police)

West Yorkshire Police officers also attended the scene and posted photos of the fire on the Kirklees Rural Twitter account.

A police spokeswoman said: “The fire is being treated as suspected arson and an investigation is continuing to establish the circumstances. Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference 1316075814.”