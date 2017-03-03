Officials at a Huddersfield bowling club have voiced fears they are being targeted by vandals after a “suspicious” blaze in the early hours of Friday.
Arsonists are believed to have set fire to timber and other materials left piled up outside Marsh United Bowling Club in Eldon Road while bar refurbishments are underway.
Committee member Denis Taylor said the blaze follows an incident of vandalism earlier in the week.
Mr Taylor, 67, said: We had some damage to the bowling green in the early hours of Sunday morning. Someone had gouged out lines on the green.
“The fire service said it’s definitely arson. It’s very worrying, not just for the club but for surrounding residents.
“Our season is due to start next month and the club is a source of enjoyment for many people. I don’t know why someone would do something like this.”
A crew from Huddersfield Fire Station attended the scene at 2.30am and prevented flames spreading to the building.
Watch commander Andy Wooller said: “It must have been started maliciously as there’s no other way it could have set on fire.
“It’s important to remember to never leave rubbish or timber near buildings. If they set alight it can have disastrous consequences.”