A fire ripped through the upper floors of a terraced house.

Firefighters were called to St Paul’s Road in Halifax in the early hours of Wednesday morning after neighbours smelled smoke.

Crews arrived at the scene in the King Cross area at around 2am and found the first floor was entirely ablaze, with the flames creeping up into the attic.

Neighbours raised the alarm after smelling the smoke and had feared for people possibly inside the house, but a search found it was unoccupied at the time.

Watch Commander Gaz Tully said: “The first floor was fully involved in fire. Three appliances were called to the scene and we used an aerial platform to put it out.

“Four crew members in breathing apparatus were also needed.”

Crews from Halifax, Rastrick, Illingworth and Bradford fire stations attended the scene and were there until shortly after 4am.

Minor smoke damage was also caused to neighbouring properties in the fire.

Mr Tully added: “Fire investigators have been at the scene and are looking into what started the fire.”