A mob of “at least 100” youths launched fireworks at firefighters as they arrived to put out a blaze.

Firefighters from Huddersfield Fire Station were called to a blaze in Thornton Lodge at 6.45pm on Sunday night when they came under attack.

The fire engine was pelted with fireworks as it arrived at the scene on Rashcliffe Hill Road, where a fire had been started against a tree.

But the crew members were unable to leave the vehicle due to the sheer number of people, and had to turn around and leave the scene.

Luckily nobody was injured and police have been notified.

Crew commander Shane Byrne said: “It was upwards of 100 – at the minimum.

“Some of these people need to remember what fire engines are for and that they might actually need one one day.”

The attacks followed a spate of similar incidents across West Yorkshire where fireworks were thrown at firefighters.

Crew members from Halifax Fire Station said there were two incidents of fireworks thrown in the Park ward near the town centre on Sunday night. The crew were joined by Halifax Labour MP Holly Lynch, who is leading the Protect the Protectors campaign, a bid to get a bill on the statute book to protect emergency service workers.

There were also reports of fireworks being thrown at firefighters in Bradford and in the Harehills area of Leeds.