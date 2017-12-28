Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A nosy pooch sniffed its way into bother.

While it’s usually cats getting rescued from trees, this young dog was forced to rely on the help of the fire service after getting its head stuck in a wall in Marsden.

Unlucky Billy found his head wedged in a hole after getting the scent of something tasty.

Firefighters from Slaithwaite were called to free the stuck pup after he sniffed an empty can that had been shoved into a gap in the wall in the Wessenden Road area.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the owner spent almost an hour trying to release their pet before calling the emergency services.

The village crew attended and they decided to use chisels to chip away the stone around the dog’s head.

The hapless pet was re-united with its owner unharmed, following the incident on Saturday morning.