Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man in his late 40s was rescued from the roof of a building in the St George’s Square area in the early hours of Sunday.

Huddersfield Fire Station Watch Commander Robin Ferguson said they were called to the incident at 12.40am.

He said: “We were called out to help the police with a man stuck on a roof.

“There were four firefighters and two police officers in attendance at an old stone building in a car park near Huddersfield Rail Station.

“There was a 7ft-8ft drop but at the rear of the roof it drops 30ft onto John William Street.

“He was definitely under the influence of something and we had to talk him down. We coaxed him to come down and eventually we carried him down physically.

“He was then taken by ambulance to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.”