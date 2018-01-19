Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you think you’ve had a tough day, spare a thought for this cat who spent an entire 24 hours stuck up a tree in the rain.

The puss got into a bit of pickle after finding himself perched atop the tree in Elland.

The black and white tomcat was so high up fire services had to be called to carry out a rescue operation.

People had been monitoring the cat for 24 hours after hearing him cry for help from the tree on Whitwell Green Lane and eventually alerted the RSPCA.

Animal Collection Officer Shannon McGrath said she had no option but to get rescue services out after seeing how high he had climbed.

She said: “The tree was next to a busy road and was hanging over a sharp fence so I really wanted to get him down before he fell.

“The weather was awful. It was torrential rain and hail so we wanted to get him safe. He looked really frightened and was clinging to the branch.

“The callers only noticed the cat due to it crying in distress, as it was quite hard to spot from the road. Luckily some of the yard workers and parents on the school run with their children were checking on it and kept an eye on it.”

The cat’s owners are unknown and he was checked over and fed before being released with a temporary collar with the RSPCA’s contact details.