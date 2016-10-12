A 16-year-old boy who climbed onto the top floor of a Huddersfield multi-storey car park told firefighters he had been chased by youths.

Firefighters were called out at 3pm yesterday to the Alfred Street car park.

Huddersfield Fire Station Crew Commander Gary Hale said: “The top floor is disused and the ramps have been barricaded off to stop people driving up but this lad had gone up through the car park and climbed out.

“We broke the padlocks off that security had temporarily put on and he walked down.

“It was a 50ft to 60ft drop, a long drop and a very dangerous place to be.

“He was given a diplomatic telling off and told not to do it again, you could have killed yourself etc.

“He realised he had done a silly thing.”