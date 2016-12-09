Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Young drivers at Kirklees College were given a wake up call when fire fighters showed them the consequences of dangerous driving.

Crew members from Huddersfield Fire Station visited the college to simulate a fatal car crash.

Five students from the crowd of 100 were invited to get into the car, as rescuers cut into it pretending it had crashed and explaining one had died.

Crew member Andy Wooler said: “We went through what would happen and all the services that would have to be called out to give them an idea of how many resources are used even in the case of a small collision.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

“For example, even if it was just the case of one person being trapped in a car we would require two fire engines, police and an ambulance.

“We also explained how police would have to tell the victim’s family that their child had died, which was hard hitting. Overall, it went really well and we had lots of questions.”

The crew have been invited back for another simulation at Brunel House, Kirklees College’s centre for construction courses, to provide another simulation in the new year.