Firefighters attended a blaze in Thornton Lodge after police reported heavy smoke.

Fire crews attended the Car Spa car wash in Manchester Road after officers said they could see plumes of smoke.

Five fire engines attended from Huddersfield, Rastrick, Slaithwaite and Dewsbury after the alarm was raised at 12.30am on Monday.

The fire at the two-storey building had also spread to two nearby cars. No-one was hurt.

Watch commander Andy Rhodes, from Huddersfield Fire Station, said investigators were at the scene on Monday morning to determine the cause of the fire.

He said: “Police had called us to say they could see a lot of smoke coming from the area but they couldn’t locate where.

“It took quite a while to work out where the smoke was coming from and then get inside the building. Thanks to police for raising the alarm.”