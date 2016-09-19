Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Firefighters tackle blaze at Car Spa car wash in Thornton Lodge

  • By

Fire crews called out after police spot thick smoke

Firefighters attended a blaze in Thornton Lodge after police reported heavy smoke.

Fire crews attended the Car Spa car wash in Manchester Road after officers said they could see plumes of smoke.

Five fire engines attended from Huddersfield, Rastrick, Slaithwaite and Dewsbury after the alarm was raised at 12.30am on Monday.

The fire at the two-storey building had also spread to two nearby cars. No-one was hurt.

Watch commander Andy Rhodes, from Huddersfield Fire Station, said investigators were at the scene on Monday morning to determine the cause of the fire.

He said: “Police had called us to say they could see a lot of smoke coming from the area but they couldn’t locate where.

“It took quite a while to work out where the smoke was coming from and then get inside the building. Thanks to police for raising the alarm.”

Previous Articles

Court in Brief: Charges of assault, drink driving and theft

Kirklees Magistrates Court, Huddersfield.

Huddersfield Magistrates recorded the following decisions

Related Tags

Places
Thornton Lodge
Dewsbury
Huddersfield
Rastrick
Slaithwaite

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. University of Huddersfield
    Find out the crime rate that Huddersfield University students face?
  2. Holmfirth
    Mum of teenager Sami Achour killed in moors crash tragedy speaks of her loss
  3. Kingsgate
    Toys 'R' Us to open store in Huddersfield
  4. Huddersfield town centre
    Man wrestled to ground in Huddersfield town centre
  5. Holmfirth
    Teen driver Harriett Haigh's recklessness caused death tragedy on moors above Holmfirth

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent