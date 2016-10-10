Firefighters tackle blaze at Holmfirth Vineyard

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Firefighters tackled a blaze at Holmfirth Vineyard last night.

Fire crews were called to the seven-acre site in Woodhouse Lane, Holmfirth, after a blaze broke out in the restaurant building.

Fire crews from Holmfirth, Meltham and Huddersfield attended the scene at 8.45pm.

Firefighters in breathing apparatus managed to save the restaurant dining area but “serious heat and smoke damage” was caused to the distillery and kitchens.

An investigation into the cause will get underway today.

Aftermath of fire at Holmfirth Vineyard

Crew commander Shane Byrne, of Huddersfield Fire Station, said: “We used two powerful fans to blow the hot gas and smoke out of the building.

“There was quite a lot of damage from the heat and smoke to the Vineyard section of the building.

“We managed to stop it spreading to the restaurant area, which thankfully has remained untouched.

“The distillery and kitchen have been badly damaged though.”