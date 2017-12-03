Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a house in Brighouse in the middle of the night.

The fire broke out at a home on Smith House Lane in Lightcliffe in the early hours of this morning (Sunday).

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “One female occupant suffered smoke inhalation and was left in the care of paramedics.”

The spokesperson said they were unsure if she needed to be taken to hospital for further treatment.

Fire crews were despatched from Cleckheaton Fire Station and Odsal Fire Station in Bradford.

Crews used a hose reel, two breathing apparatus and a high-powered fan to clear the house of smoke.