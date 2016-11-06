The video will start in 8 Cancel

Firefighters fought a blaze in an empty house in Edgerton in the early hours of Sunday.

The three-storey detached property in leafy Kaffir Road suffered severe damage as a result of the blaze, which was reported at 1.30am.

Fire crews from Huddersfield, Rastrick and Halifax attended and battled the flames using hose reels and water jets. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were also involved. Firefighters were still damping down during the day on Sunday.

Steve Mosley, crew commander at Huddersfield Fire Station, said: “We had to bring in extra resources. We had two fire engines from Huddersfield, one from Rastrick and one from Halifax. We used four hose reels and three jets and there were three breathing apparatus sets in use.”

“The building was about 50% affected by fire with extensive damage to the roof.”

No-one was hurt and fire investigators are probing the cause.