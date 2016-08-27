Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Rio Olympics 2016 Huddersfield weather Things To Do Huddersfield M62

Firefighters tackle major blaze at Mirfield garage premises

  • Updated
  • By

Gas bottles explode as flames engulf Mirfield Prestige and West Riding Jaguar premises

Firefighters tackle a blaze at the premises of Mirfield Prestige and West Riding Jaguar car dealerships in Huddersfield Road, Mirfield
Firefighters tackle a blaze at the premises of Mirfield Prestige and West Riding Jaguar car dealerships in Huddersfield Road, Mirfield

Firefighters tackled a major blaze at a Mirfield car dealership on Saturday night.

Fire crews were called to the garage premises of Mirfield Prestige and West Riding Jaguar in Huddersfield Road at around 8.30pm.

Police closed a section of the main A644 between Doctor Lane and Stocks Bank Road as up to nine fire engines and emergency vehicles attended the scene.

Witnesses told the Examiner that it was believed the fire started on the forecourt, possibly in one of the motorhomes parked there.

Firefighters tackle a blaze at the premises of Mirfield Prestige and West Riding Jaguar car dealerships in Huddersfield Road, Mirfield
Firefighters tackle a blaze at the premises of Mirfield Prestige and West Riding Jaguar car dealerships in Huddersfield Road, Mirfield

The garage site was a petrol station some years ago and the flames set the old petrol station canopy alight and spread to the building.

The premises, next to Kenmore Caravans, are shared by car dealership Mirfield Prestige and West Riding Jaguar, which has the basement area below.

Police closed the scene but a badly fire-damaged motorhome could clearly be seen on the forecourt.

Local people reported hearing explosions, thought to be gas bottles.

Several people gathered on the roadside including David Bye, managing director of West Riding Jaguar, based at the premises for 11 years.

Mr Bye said a friend who lives nearby alerted him around 8.30pm and he rushed to the premises.

Clearly shaken he said his garage housed about half-a-dozen classic and race cars, some belonging to customers.

Samantha Wood, who lives across the road, was having a barbecue earlier and her children saw smoke. Minutes later a camper van was ablaze and gas bottles exploded, she said.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Dambuster Paul Tyler is 1,000th member of Huddersfield Army Veterans

Landmark honour for commended RAF veteran

Related Tags

Places
Mirfield
Huddersfield

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

Kingsgate Shopping Centre, King Street, Huddersfield
  1. Kirklees Magistrates Court
    Prison worker cleared of barging pregant woman in Kingsgate Centre
  2. James Mason
    Nostalgia: When Hollywood star James Mason returned to Huddersfield
  3. Scissett
    I lost 11 1/2 stones to become half the woman I was
  4. Mirfield
    Meet the world champion female body builder who gets strangers asking to feel her muscles!
  5. West Yorkshire Police
    Guns, Land Rover headlamps and dollars stolen: Latest crimes reported to Huddersfield police

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent